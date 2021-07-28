Left Menu

28-year-old man stabbed to death in UP's Muzaffarnagar

Updated: 28-07-2021 22:21 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A 28-year-old man died after allegedly being stabbed by unidentified assailants at Khaikheri village in Purkazi area here on Wednesday evening, police said.

The youth has been identified as Roki, a resident of Muzaffarnagar district, according to Purkazi police station SHO H N Singh.

The body has been sent for a post-mortem and an investigation is on, he said.

The police started a manhunt after the incident.

