28-year-old man stabbed to death in UP's Muzaffarnagar
PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 28-07-2021 22:21 IST | Created: 28-07-2021 22:21 IST
A 28-year-old man died after allegedly being stabbed by unidentified assailants at Khaikheri village in Purkazi area here on Wednesday evening, police said.
The youth has been identified as Roki, a resident of Muzaffarnagar district, according to Purkazi police station SHO H N Singh.
The body has been sent for a post-mortem and an investigation is on, he said.
The police started a manhunt after the incident.
