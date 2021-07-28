Left Menu

HC stay on Nagaland govt's COVID vaccine or no pay directive to staff

PTI | Kohima | Updated: 28-07-2021 22:56 IST | Created: 28-07-2021 22:51 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The Kohima Bench of the Gauhati High Court on Wednesday put a stay on the Nagaland government's order for compulsory COVID-19 vaccination of its employees.

After hearing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL), the bench decided to stay the order till the next date of hearing.

The court posted the matter for hearing after two weeks.

The Nagaland government had on July 17 asked its employees to get vaccinated to attend office, or to produce COVID-negative reports by getting tested every 15 days.

The salaries of those who have not taken a single dose of vaccine or who fail to furnish COVID-negative report will be stopped beyond July 31 and they would not be allowed to attend office, the order issued by the chief secretary stated.

The period of absence will be treated as leave without pay, it said.

During the hearing, the state government submitted that the PIL was not maintainable and must be dismissed.

However, Justice Songkhupchung Serto and Justice S Hukato Swu ordered the stay.

