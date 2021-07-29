BRIEF-Netflix To Require COVID-19 Vaccinations For Actors & Other Zone 1 Personnel On Its U.S. Productions - Deadline
July 28 (Reuters) -
* NETFLIX TO REQUIRE COVID VACCINATIONS FOR ACTORS & OTHER ZONE 1 PERSONNEL ON ITS U.S. PRODUCTIONS - DEADLINE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
