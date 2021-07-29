COVID-19 continues to inflict a devastating toll on the Americas, with Argentina, Colombia, Cuba, Ecuador and Paraguay among the countries with the world's highest weekly death rates, the Pan American Health Organization said.

EUROPE * England will allow fully vaccinated visitors from the European Union and United States to arrive without needing to quarantine from next week, in a huge and long-awaited boost for airlines and travel companies.

* Norway postponed for a second time a planned final step in the reopening of its economy from pandemic lockdown. * The European Union (EU) has signed a contract with GlaxoSmithKline for the supply of up to 220,000 treatments of its investigational monoclonal antibody therapy sotrovimab against COVID-19.

ASIA-PACIFIC * Governors of three prefectures near Olympics host city Tokyo are likely to ask the government to declare states of emergency for their regions after infections rose to a record high in the Japanese capital.

* Myanmar's military ruler is looking for greater cooperation with the international community to contain the coronavirus, state media reported. * Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte ordered his government to open the vaccination campaign to anyone who wants a shot as his country scrambles to protect the population from more transmissible variants.

AMERICAS * Tempers flared in the U.S. Congress after its chief physician urged lawmakers to resume wearing masks to slow the spread of the highly contagious Delta variant.

* New York will require state employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or get tested weekly, a mandate that will go into effect on Sept. 6, Governor Andrew Cuomo said. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* Zimbabwe has authorised the emergency use of Johnson & Johnson's vaccine. * The U.S. government will ship nearly 10 million doses of vaccines to two of the most populous African countries - Nigeria and South Africa, White House officials said, while Britain will offer 817,000 doses to Kenya.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * Changes in nerve fibers in the eyes can help confirm a diagnosis of "long COVID", according to new findings.

* AstraZeneca's vaccine carries a small extra risk of rare blood clots with low platelets after the first dose and no extra risk after the second, a study led and funded by the drugmaker showed. * Italian regulators approved the use of Moderna's vaccine for children aged 12 to 17.

ECONOMIC IMPACT * U.S. stocks edged higher on Wednesday in a listless showing while the dollar made modest gains as investors stayed on the sidelines and waited for the outcome of a Federal Reserve meeting.

* The U.S. economic recovery remains on track despite a rise in infections, the Federal Reserve said in a new policy statement that remained upbeat and flagged ongoing talks around the eventual withdrawal of monetary policy support. * British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Britain's economy would show a steady recovery this year, albeit with "bumps on the road".

