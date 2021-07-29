UAE expresses full confidence and support for Tunisia -statement
Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 29-07-2021 03:24 IST
- Country:
- Egypt
The United Arab Emirates' foreign minister, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed expressed his country's full confidence and support for Tunisia in a phone call with his Tunisian counterpart, bin Zayed's office said in a tweet on Thursday.
