Olympics-Swimming-American Finke wins men's 800m freestyle
Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 29-07-2021 07:15 IST | Created: 29-07-2021 07:15 IST
Robert Finke of United States won the gold medal in the men's 800m freestyle at the Tokyo Olympics on Thursday.
Gregorio Paltrinieri of Italy won the silver and Mykhailo Romanchuk of Ukraine took the bronze. (Editing by Nick Mulvenney.)
