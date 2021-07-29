Left Menu

Maharashtra to take call on allowing local train travel for fully vaccinated citizens soon

Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Aslam Shaikh on Wednesday hinted that fully vaccinated passengers could be permitted to travel unrestricted in suburban train services within two to three days.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 29-07-2021 08:52 IST | Created: 29-07-2021 08:52 IST
Maharashtra to take call on allowing local train travel for fully vaccinated citizens soon
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Aslam Shaikh on Wednesday hinted that fully vaccinated passengers could be permitted to travel unrestricted in suburban train services within two to three days. Speaking to the media, Shaikh said in the state cabinet meeting, a detailed discussion took place over the opening of Mumbai local train and Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) buses for fully vaccinated individuals.

"As a Minister, I am also of the view that person whose two doses are completed should be allowed to travel in Mumbai local, we have also informed Chief Minister about this. After studying the report by the task force, a decision on Mumbai local will be taken in next two to three days," said Shaikh, who is Guardian Minister of Mumbai. He informed that the restrictions that were brought four months ago amid the rise of COVID-19 cases in the city have been slowly relaxed.

"Timings in restaurants also must be increased. A decision will be taken soon," he added. Notably, local train services, which are also called the lifeline of Mumbai, are currently operational for just essential service employees due to the corona outbreak. Recently, the demand for resumption of suburban train services for the general public has been gaining steam. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BAT first-half sales top estimates buoyed by cigarette alternatives

BAT first-half sales top estimates buoyed by cigarette alternatives

 United Kingdom
2
Here Comes a Sound of Change - Nothing ear (1)

Here Comes a Sound of Change - Nothing ear (1)

 United Kingdom
3
FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STAT...

 India
4
Nehru Science Centre holds online lecture on Space Tourism: The Next Frontier

Nehru Science Centre holds online lecture on Space Tourism: The Next Frontie...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021