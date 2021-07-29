Monsoon session: LS, RS adjourned amid rucks

Both houses of Parliament were adjourned Thursday after they witnessed a ruckus over Opposition MPs tearing papers and throwing them in the House yesterday. The Lok Sabha was adjourned till 11:30 am while the Rajya Sabha adjourned till 12 noon amid protest by Opposition MPs soon after the session began for the day.

Over the repeated incidents of adjournment, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said that if the situation continues then he will have to take an action against those members in order to maintain the decorum of the House "Some members of the House are repeating incidents that are against Parliament rules; If this continues, I'll have to take an action against those members in order to maintain the decorum of the House," said the Speaker before adjourning the House.

Advertisement

Earlier on Wednesday, several Lok Sabha MPs threw papers and tore placards during proceedings in the Lower House. Amid the continuous ruckus created by the Opposition over the 'Pegasus Project' issue, both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have been facing repeated adjournments during the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)