Dhanbad Additional District Judge killed in accident in Jharkhand

An Additional District Judge posted in the Dhanbad district of Jharkhand was killed after being hit by a vehicle, the police said on Wednesday.

ANI | Dhanbad (Jharkhand) | Updated: 29-07-2021 12:02 IST | Created: 29-07-2021 12:02 IST
DIG Mayur Patel speaking to ANI in Dhanbad on Wednesday. [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI
An Additional District Judge posted in the Dhanbad district of Jharkhand was killed after being hit by a vehicle, the police said on Wednesday. According to the police, Uttam Anand was taking a morning walk when a vehicle crushed him near the Magistrate Colony in Dhanbad.

He was admitted to a nearby hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, said the police. As per the police, initially, the body could not be identified. However, later, Anand's family approached the police following which the body was identified.

No one was arrested in connection with the case so far, it added. Speaking to ANI, Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Mayur Patel said, "An investigation is being done regarding today's incident. Different teams have been constituted to investigate the matter. Whatever points have come to the fore will be taken into consideration while investigating the case."

Meanwhile, BJP MLA from Dhanbad, Raj Sinha termed the incident 'unfortunate' and demanded a CBI inquiry into the case. He also alleged that criminal activities have increased under the present Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM)-led coalition government in Jharkhand. "This a very unfortunate incident. But on watching the video, it appears that it was a pre-planned incident. There should be a CBI inquiry into this matter. Such an incident has not come to the fore in Dhanbad before. Criminal incidents have increased across Jharkhand. The fear of law among criminals has decreased," said the BJP MLA. (ANI)

