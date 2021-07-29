Left Menu

UP govt sacked more than 500 workers by imposing ESMA, alleges Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

Congress leader and General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday alleged that the Uttar Pradesh government sacked more than 500 workers by imposing Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA).

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-07-2021 14:00 IST | Created: 29-07-2021 14:00 IST
UP govt sacked more than 500 workers by imposing ESMA, alleges Priyanka Gandhi Vadra
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader and General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday alleged that the Uttar Pradesh government sacked more than 500 workers by imposing Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA). In a tweet in Hindi, the Congress leader wrote, "During the prevailing COVID-19 period in Uttar Pradesh, the government used to talk about showering flowers on ambulance workers. But, as soon as they (workers) raised their voice for their rights, the government is talking about raining sticks on them. The government sacked more than 500 workers by imposing ESMA and the public is upset. God save the state from such a government."

On May 27, 2021, Uttar Pradesh Government invoked the Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA) in Uttar Pradesh. This act prohibits strikes in all state government departments and corporations for six months. Earlier, the state government invoked the ESMA in the state on May 22, 2020 for six months. They extended the provisions for another six months on November 25, 2020.

Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections are scheduled to be held in 2022. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BAT first-half sales top estimates buoyed by cigarette alternatives

BAT first-half sales top estimates buoyed by cigarette alternatives

 United Kingdom
2
Here Comes a Sound of Change - Nothing ear (1)

Here Comes a Sound of Change - Nothing ear (1)

 United Kingdom
3
FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STAT...

 India
4
Nehru Science Centre holds online lecture on Space Tourism: The Next Frontier

Nehru Science Centre holds online lecture on Space Tourism: The Next Frontie...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021