Japan PM Suga expects decision on COVID-19 regional emergencies on Friday
Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Thursday that the government will decide on Friday whether to declare regional states of emergency in response to calls from some prefectures.
Suga also reiterated that he did not see the Tokyo Olympics contributing to a rise in infections, thanks to the strict measures being taken.
