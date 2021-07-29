Left Menu

Japan PM Suga expects decision on COVID-19 regional emergencies on Friday

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 29-07-2021 16:14 IST | Created: 29-07-2021 15:52 IST
Japan Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Japan

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said on Thursday that the government will decide on Friday whether to declare regional states of emergency in response to calls from some prefectures.

Suga also reiterated that he did not see the Tokyo Olympics contributing to a rise in infections, thanks to the strict measures being taken.

