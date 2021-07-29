Lebanon parliament ready to lift immunity for Beirut blast probe
Lebanon's influential parliament speaker Nabih Berri said on Thursday the legislature was ready to lift the immunity of its members in order allow for questioning over last year's port blast in the capital Beirut.
- Country:
- Lebanon
Lebanon's influential parliament speaker Nabih Berri said on Thursday the legislature was ready to lift the immunity of its members in order allow for questioning over last year's port blast in the capital Beirut. The massive explosion last August killed over 200 people, injured thousands and destroyed large parts of the city. Nearly a year later, however, no top officials have been questioned over the disaster, angering many Lebanese.
"The priority of parliament was and will continue to be complete cooperation with the judiciary," Berri said in a statement after a meeting with the Future Movement, parliament's main Sunni bloc. Veteran Sunni politician Saad al-Hariri, who heads the party, had called for lawmakers' immunity to be lifted earlier this week by suspending all constitutional and legal regulations that allow for it.
Berri did not say when immunity would be lifted or how. A probe into the port blast led by judge Tarek Bitar has been hindered over the past month as requests sent parliament and the government to lift immunity and enable questioning of several top officials were either declined or stalled. (Writing by Maha El Dahan; Editing by Joe Bavier)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Berri
- Lebanese
- Lebanon
- parliament
- Future
- Beirut
- Nabih Berri
- Sunni
- Tarek Bitar
- Hariri
- Saad
ALSO READ
Lebanon's Hariri recommends an international tribunal on Beirut port blast -Al Jadeed interview
A source of strength and hope, baby George turns one with Beirut blast
Britain's climate getting warmer, sunnier and wetter - Met Office
Lebanese Sunni tycoon Najib Mikati poised to be designated PM
No happy anniversary for bride caught up in Beirut blast