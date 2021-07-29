UP: Man awarded life term for raping minor

A local court here on Thursday sentenced a man to life imprisonment for raping a 10-year-old girl last year.

Additional district and sessions Judge Shiv Kumar awarded the life imprisonment to Prem Sagar and also imposed Rs 20,000 fine on him, Superintendent of Police Vipin Tada said.

Sagar had on April 20, 2020 took the girl in a room on the first floor of a shop in Sikandarpur area when she had come there, following which he raped her.

The FIR in this regard was registered by the victim's mother.

The accused was later arrested and sent to jail.

