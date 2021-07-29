Delhi Assembly passes resolution urging Centre to confer Bharat Ratna on Sunderlal Bahuguna
- Country:
- India
The Delhi Assembly unanimously passed a resolution on Thursday urging the Centre to posthumously confer the Bharat Ratna, the country's highest civilian honour, on noted environmentalist Sunderlal Bahuguna.
Participating in a debate on the resolution on the first day of the assembly's Monsoon session, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said although the House is passing this resolution, the entire country wants that the Bharat Ratna be conferred on Bahuguna.
''I think it will be an honour for the Bharat Ratna if the highest civilian award goes to Bahuguna,'' he said.
Kejriwal noted that Bahuguna not only protected the environment but also worked for many other social causes.
Opposition BJP, too, supported the resolution.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bharat Ratna
- Monsoon
- Sunderlal Bahuguna
- Delhi Assembly
- Bahuguna
- House
- Arvind Kejriwal
ALSO READ
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi calls all-party meeting on Sunday before start of Monsoon session of Parliament:Sources.
Govt convenes all-party meet ahead of Monsoon session of Parliament
All-party meeting to be held on July 18 ahead of Monsoon session of Parliament
Issued 'peoples' whip' for MPs to raise farmers' demand during parliament monsoon session: SKM
PM Modi asks ministers to come prepared for Monsoon Session