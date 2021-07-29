Left Menu

Mumbai: Transgender person killed over begging spot; two held

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 29-07-2021 18:55 IST | Created: 29-07-2021 18:55 IST
A 30-year-old person from the transgender community was allegedly brutally killed by another member of the community over a begging spot in suburban Borivali here, police said on Thursday.

Pradip alias Prachi was allegedly attacked and killed by Payal Shinde and Naresh Thapa on Wednesday, following a quarrel over a begging spot at Sudhir Phadke Chowk, an official said.

One of the accused attacked the victim with a sharp weapon, killing him on the spot, he said, adding that the victim was declared dead on arrival at a hospital. The accused duo was arrested under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and remanded to police custody, the official said.

