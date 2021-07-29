Ghaziabad: Girl dies as portion of house collapses

A six-year-old died as she was buried alive after a portion of a house collapsed due to heavy rainfall, police said on Thursday. Another girl escaped with minor injuries. The incident took place at Pasonda village when a balcony of a house under which the girls were playing caved in.

Deputy Superintendent Police Alok Dubey said six-year-old Aisha died on the spot while another girl sustained mild injuries, for which she is undergoing treatment.

