Left Menu

Collector receiving petitions by remaining seated riles MLAs

PTI | Coimbatore | Updated: 29-07-2021 19:34 IST | Created: 29-07-2021 19:34 IST
Collector receiving petitions by remaining seated riles MLAs
  • Country:
  • India

Coimbatore, July 29 (PTI): A few AIADMK MLAs on Thursday took exception to the Coimbatore District Collector Dr G S Sameeran reportedly receiving petitions by sitting in a chair.

When the MLAs, led by former Minister S P Velumani, went to submit the petition seeking to not shelve projects of the erstwhile AIADMK government and the Centre, Sameeran reportedly remained seated and took the petition.

This angered the legislators and they got into an argument with the Collector.

Later, Sameeran reportedly got up from his seat and that smoothened the MLAs' ruffled feathers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BAT first-half sales top estimates buoyed by cigarette alternatives

BAT first-half sales top estimates buoyed by cigarette alternatives

 United Kingdom
2
Here Comes a Sound of Change - Nothing ear (1)

Here Comes a Sound of Change - Nothing ear (1)

 United Kingdom
3
Nehru Science Centre holds online lecture on Space Tourism: The Next Frontier

Nehru Science Centre holds online lecture on Space Tourism: The Next Frontie...

 India
4
FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STAT...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021