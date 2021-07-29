Left Menu

Mumbai: ANC seizes drugs worth Rs 2.25 crore, seven held

The anti-narotics cell ANC of the Mumbai police has seized mephedrone, cocaine and ganja worth Rs 2.25 crore during raids at four locations in the city, police said on Thursday. In another operation, the ANC team of Ghatkopar unit laid a trap at Masjid Bunder area in south Mumbai and apprehended three persons with 545 gm of mephedrone, valued at Rs 81.75 lakh, he said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 29-07-2021 19:50 IST | Created: 29-07-2021 19:50 IST
The anti-narotics cell (ANC) of the Mumbai police has seized mephedrone, cocaine and ganja worth Rs 2.25 crore during raids at four locations in the city, police said on Thursday. In the first operation, Bandra unit of the ANC conducted a raid at Andheri on Wednesday and apprehended drug supplier Anwar Iqbal Sayyad (41), a resident of Dongri in south Mumbai, with 510 gm of mephedrone worth Rs 1.02 crore, an official said.

The accused was involved drug peddling in the city, suburbs and Navi Mumbai, the official said. In another operation, the ANC team of Ghatkopar unit laid a trap at Masjid Bunder area in south Mumbai and apprehended three persons with 545 gm of mephedrone, valued at Rs 81.75 lakh, he said. The ANC's Azad Maidan unit arrested a 29-year-old Nigerian man with cocaine worth Rs 39.60 lakh from Wadi Bunder area on Wednesday afternoon, while the Worli unit arrested two persons with ganja worth Rs 2.40 lakh, the official said.

