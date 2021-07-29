Left Menu

Three held for blackmailing woman in Odisha

PTI | Kendrapara | Updated: 29-07-2021 19:56 IST | Created: 29-07-2021 19:56 IST
  • India

Three people were arrested here on Thursday for allegedly blackmailing a woman and uploading obscene pictures of her on social media, police said. Of the three, two of them are residents of neighbouring West Bengal, Kendrapara Subdivisional Police Officer Rajib Lochan Panda said.

The three have been booked under various sections of the IPC, including 509 (gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), and the Information Technology Act, he said.

They were remanded in judicial custody, Panda added.

