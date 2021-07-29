Non-compliance of order: HC issues bailable warrant against Indian Oil Corporation official

The Allahabad High Court has issued a bailable warrant against Indian Oil Corporation’s Uttar Pradesh head for non-compliance of its order and asked him to appear before it on August 9.

The bailable warrant against Dr Uttiya Bhattacharya was issued on a contempt plea moved by a Jhansi dealer, whose dealership was cancelled on the charge that an electronic chip was found in a dispensing unit at his filling station. The dealer had approached the court, alleging that the dealership was cancelled without considering his objections.

The court in January quashed the company order and asked it for fresh consideration, which was not complied with.

Issuing the bailable warrant, the court of Justice Prakash Padia observed that neither its order was complied with nor any affidavit filed.

According to the HC order, the court directed to serve the warrant through the Lucknow chief judicial magistrate and asked the official to appear before it on August 9.

