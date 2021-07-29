TN CM directs withdrawal of defamation cases against media outlets
- Country:
- India
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday ordered withdrawal of 90 defamation cases against journalists, dailies and television channels.
Fulfilling DMK's poll promise that ''all defamatory cases filed against journalists out of vengeance'' would be withdrawn, Stalin ordered dropping of 90 libel cases, an official release here said.
The cases were filed between 2012 and February 2021 against editors, printers and publishers of newspapers and television channels when the AIADMK was in power.
The English dailies The Hindu, The Times of India, The Economic Times, Tamil newspapers Dinamalar, DMK organ Murasoli, Dinakaran and Tamil magazines Ananda Vikatan, Junior Vikatan and Nakkeran faced such cases.
The television channels were Puthiya Thalaimurai, News 7, Kalaignar Tholaikatchi, Sathiyam, Captain, NDTV and Times Now.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Badal says one Dy CM to be from Hindu community if SAD-BSP comes to power
Hindus, Christians being forcibly converted in Pakistan’s Sindh: US lawmaker
Hindu dominance must remain intact in India: VHP on population control measures
Hindutva elements in our polity have not studied demographic issues; their motive purely political, communal: Cong leader Shashi Tharoor.
Pegasus scandal part of larger architecture to consolidate authoritarian Hindu regime: CPI(M)