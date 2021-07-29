Si Lanka spinners restrict India to paltry 81 for 8

Electing to bat, India struggled to 81 for eight against Sri Lanka in the deciding third Twenty20 international, here on Thursday.

The Indian batsmen struggled against the Lankan spinners as Wanindu Hasaranga took four wickets.

Brief Scores: India: 81 for 8 in 20 overs. (K Yadav 21 not out; W Hasaranga 4/9).

