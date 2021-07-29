US partnership with India vital in Indo-Pacific: American commander

The United States' partnership with India is vital in the Indo-Pacific and the teamwork helps provide security throughout the region, a senior American commander said on Thursday.

Commander of US Special Operations Command, Gen Richard D Clarke, is on a three-day visit to India.

Advertisement

On Thursday, he held talks with Army Chief Gen MM Naravane and other senior military officials, covering various key aspects of growing defence and security cooperation between the two countries.

''Our partnership with India is vital in the Indo-Pacific, and our teamwork helps provide security throughout the region,'' Gen Clarke said.

''Whether we're training together in exercises, or cooperating in many other areas, our relationship with India is strong and continues to grow. I want to thank the Indian defence team for their leadership, friendship, and commitment to ensuring a free and open Indo-Pacific region,'' he said, according to the US embassy.

The Indian Army said Gen Clarke's visit will enhance defence cooperation and military ties between the two nations.

''General Richard D. Clarke, Commander United States Special Operations Command #USSOCOM called on General MM Naravane #COAS and discussed issues of mutual interest,'' the Army tweeted.

It is understood that Gen Naravane and Gen Clarke also briefly deliberated on the evolving situation in Afghanistan.

Gen Clarke began the visit by honouring India's fallen service members by laying a wreath at the National War Memorial.

''We are proud to recognise the efforts of all those who've fought and defended India,'' Gen Clarke said. ''Laying this wreath reminds us of what our respective countries have given to protect our ways of life. We thank India's service members who've made the ultimate sacrifice and we appreciate the work of all those who protect India today,'' he said.

In a statement, the embassy said Gen Clarke met with Indian defence officials. ''They discussed ways India and the United States can continue working together to improve defence partnerships and grow interoperability,'' it said.

The Indo-US defence ties have been on an upswing in the last few years.

In October last year, India and the US sealed the BECA (Basic Exchange and Cooperation Agreement) agreement to further boost bilateral defence ties. The pact provides for sharing of high-end military technology, logistics and geospatial maps between the two countries. The firming up of the BECA came two years after the two countries signed another pact called COMCASA (Communications Compatibility and Security Agreement) that provides for interoperability between the two militaries and provides for the sale of high-end technology from the US to India.

In June 2016, the US had designated India a ''Major Defence Partner'' intending to elevate defence trade and technology sharing with India to a level commensurate with that of its closest allies and partners.

The two countries had also inked the Logistics Exchange Memorandum of Agreement (LEMOA) in 2016 that allows their militaries to use each other's bases for repair and replenishment of supplies as well as provides for deeper cooperation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)