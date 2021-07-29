Left Menu

Non-compliance of order: HC issues bailable warrant against Indian Oil Corporation official

PTI | Allahabad | Updated: 29-07-2021 22:46 IST | Created: 29-07-2021 22:46 IST
The Allahabad High Court has issued a bailable warrant against Indian Oil Corporation's Uttar Pradesh head for non-compliance of its order and asked him to appear before it on August 9.

The bailable warrant against Dr Uttiya Bhattacharya was issued on a contempt plea moved by a Jhansi dealer, whose dealership was cancelled on the charge that an electronic chip was found in a dispensing unit at his filling station. The dealer had approached the court, alleging that the dealership was cancelled without considering his objections.

The court in January quashed the company order and asked it for fresh consideration, which was not complied with.

Issuing the bailable warrant, the court of Justice Prakash Padia observed that neither its order was complied with nor any affidavit filed.

According to the HC order, the court directed to serve the warrant through the Lucknow chief judicial magistrate and asked the official to appear before it on August 9.

In a statement, the IOCL said, ''On the basis of legal advice, a review application was filed against the said order before the Hon'ble High Court which is pending for hearing. In the meanwhile, the present contempt application has been filed by the dealer against the present Executive Director and State Head.'' ''Now, further action in the matter shall be taken in line with legal advice. However, it is made clear that IOCL and its officials have full respect in the Hon'ble High Court and judicial system of the country,'' the energy major said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

