Olympics-Shooting-Russian Batsarashkina wins women's 25m pistol gold
Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 30-07-2021 11:36 IST | Created: 30-07-2021 11:14 IST
- Japan
Russian Vitalina Batsarashkina won the gold medal in the women's 25-meter pistol event at the Tokyo Olympics on Friday.
Kim Min-jung of South Korea won the silver, while China's Xiao Jiaruixuan claimed the bronze.
