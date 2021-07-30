Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi urges people to follow safety guidelines as COVID cases rise in Kerala

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said the rising COVID-19 cases in Kerala are worrying and urged people to follow all safety measures.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-07-2021 11:42 IST | Created: 30-07-2021 11:42 IST
Rahul Gandhi urges people to follow safety guidelines as COVID cases rise in Kerala
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday said the rising COVID-19 cases in Kerala are worrying and urged people to follow all safety measures. "Rising cases of Coronavirus infections in Kerala are worrying. I appeal to our brothers and sisters in the state to follow all safety measures and guidelines. Please take care," tweeted Rahul Gandhi.

The state logged 22,064 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday and its test positivity rate, the percentage of people in a group testing positive for the virus, climbed to 13.53 per cent. The situation has prompted the Union government to rush a six-member central team to the state even as the state government announced a complete lockdown on July 31 and August 1.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family and Welfare, there are 1,50,040 active cases in the state, while 31,60,804 people have recovered from the disease. The death toll has mounted to 16,457. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Jio's Rs 75 entry-level plan may gain as Airtel discontinues Rs 49 prepaid offer

Jio's Rs 75 entry-level plan may gain as Airtel discontinues Rs 49 prepaid o...

 India
2
Space station mishap prompts NASA to postpone launch of Boeing Starliner

Space station mishap prompts NASA to postpone launch of Boeing Starliner

 Global
3
Asus Zenfone 8 Flip gets July 2021 Android security patch in latest update

Asus Zenfone 8 Flip gets July 2021 Android security patch in latest update

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Father builds exoskeleton to help wheelchair-bound son walk; Russia's new Nauka space module set to dock with ISS and more

Science News Roundup: Father builds exoskeleton to help wheelchair-bound son...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021