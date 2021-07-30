UKMTO says received reports of a vessel attacked off Oman coast
The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) said it received reports that a vessel was attacked off the Omani coast, in the Arabian Sea, on Thursday.
It said the incident was not an act of piracy.
