Olympics-Tennis-Djokovic downed by Zverev in men's semi-final upset

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 30-07-2021 16:04 IST | Created: 30-07-2021 15:40 IST
Novak Djokovic was beaten 1-6 6-3 6-1 by Germany's Alexander Zverev in the semi-finals of the men's singles at the Tokyo Games, dashing the Serbian's dream of winning his first singles gold medal and completing a Golden Slam.

Djokovic had been aiming to become the first man to win all four majors and Olympic gold in the same calendar year, matching the feat Steffi Graf achieved in 1988.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

