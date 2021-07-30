Olympics-Tennis-Djokovic downed by Zverev in men's semi-final upset
Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 30-07-2021 16:04 IST | Created: 30-07-2021 15:40 IST
- Country:
- Japan
Novak Djokovic was beaten 1-6 6-3 6-1 by Germany's Alexander Zverev in the semi-finals of the men's singles at the Tokyo Games, dashing the Serbian's dream of winning his first singles gold medal and completing a Golden Slam.
Djokovic had been aiming to become the first man to win all four majors and Olympic gold in the same calendar year, matching the feat Steffi Graf achieved in 1988.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Germany
- Alexander Zverev
- a Golden Slam
- Serbian
- Tokyo Games
- Novak Djokovic
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Several people missing in Germany as houses collapse in heavy rain
Thirty missing in Germany in house collapses in heavy rain -media
About 30 people missing in houses collapse in western Germany due to heavy rain - SWR
Four people dead, over 30 missing after flooding in Germany
6 dead, many missing in Germany floods