Act against apps demeaning women, Sena MP tells Centre

The Shiv Sena on Friday asked the Centre to take strict action on apps demeaning and targeting women.

In a letter to Union Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP and spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi said such nuisance cannot be tolerated.

She said some months ago a Youtube channel conducted a ''live auction'' of women from a particular community, with ratings being given on the basis of physical appearance and derogatory comments being uploaded.

Another app recently uploaded pictures of women, including journalists, without their consent in order to humiliate them, leaving several of the victims scarred, many of whom have gone ahead and deleted their social media accounts, the Sena leader said in the letter.

Chaturvedi said Delhi and Noida police had registered cases in these two instances but lack of stringent laws was motivating the perpetrators, she said.

