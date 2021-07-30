Left Menu

Act against apps demeaning women, Sena MP tells Centre

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 30-07-2021 16:16 IST | Created: 30-07-2021 16:16 IST
Act against apps demeaning women, Sena MP tells Centre
  • Country:
  • India

The Shiv Sena on Friday asked the Centre to take strict action on apps demeaning and targeting women.

In a letter to Union Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP and spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi said such nuisance cannot be tolerated.

She said some months ago a Youtube channel conducted a ''live auction'' of women from a particular community, with ratings being given on the basis of physical appearance and derogatory comments being uploaded.

Another app recently uploaded pictures of women, including journalists, without their consent in order to humiliate them, leaving several of the victims scarred, many of whom have gone ahead and deleted their social media accounts, the Sena leader said in the letter.

Chaturvedi said Delhi and Noida police had registered cases in these two instances but lack of stringent laws was motivating the perpetrators, she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Jio's Rs 75 entry-level plan may gain as Airtel discontinues Rs 49 prepaid offer

Jio's Rs 75 entry-level plan may gain as Airtel discontinues Rs 49 prepaid o...

 India
2
Space station mishap prompts NASA to postpone launch of Boeing Starliner

Space station mishap prompts NASA to postpone launch of Boeing Starliner

 Global
3
Asus Zenfone 8 Flip gets July 2021 Android security patch in latest update

Asus Zenfone 8 Flip gets July 2021 Android security patch in latest update

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Father builds exoskeleton to help wheelchair-bound son walk; Russia's new Nauka space module set to dock with ISS and more

Science News Roundup: Father builds exoskeleton to help wheelchair-bound son...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021