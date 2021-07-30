Seminars, lectures held in name of protection of environment but work on ground lacking:NGT

A lot of seminars, lectures and debates are held in the name of protection of environment but on the ground level substantial work is wanting, the National Green Tribunal said on Friday.

The green panel said that torch bearer for protection of environment in the last about 40 years is only judiciary. The observations came while quashing the environmental clearance granted to a high-rise luxury project by Godrej Properties Limited and Wonder Projects Development Private Limited in Bengaluru and directing its immediate demolition. “Executives primarily have responsibility to preserve, protect and maintain environment as clean and green but unfortunately, treat as enemy to their own notion of development.

“A lot of seminars, lectures and debates are held in the name of protection of environment by Executives, political and otherwise but on the ground level substantial work is wanting,” the bench said.

The tribunal said that the Executive sometimes feel satisfied by framing some laws without being serious to the execution and implementation thereof. Statutory Authorities/Regulators who are made responsible for protection of environment and heavily managed by Executives lack will to do, intention to perform and desire to achieve the ultimate goal of protection of environment, the NGT said.

The tribunal said that even when orders are passed on judicial side, the real problem comes with regard to implementation and execution of the orders. All excuses and pretext are put forth more to demonstrate difficulties in execution instead of showing any genuine effort towards compliance, it said.

“Even the concerned departments are not honest to discharge functions in a manner which will promote preservation and protection of environment and ecology. On the other hand, it appears to be taken as a burden and obstruction in development,” the tribunal said adding that this approach is neither conducive nor coherent to the concept of sustainable development. “Sooner is the better that the Executives understand and show more responsibility and accountability towards nature and ecology before it is too late rendering the things improbable and impossible to be reversed,” the bench said.

