Body of woman fished out from Chenab; search on for her husband, two sons

The body of a 38-year-old woman was fished out from Chenab in Udhampur district on Friday, five days after she along with her husband and two sons drowned in the fast flowing river following a road accident on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway, officials said.

Asha Devi, a resident of Paloura area of Jammu, was found dead by a search party of police near Anook bridge in Damnote area, the officials said.

They said the body of the deceased was handed over to her next of kin after completion of legal and medical formalities.

Railway Police sub-inspector Rakesh Kumar, along with his wife and two sons, was on the way to Jammu when their private car plunged into Chenab in Ramban district on July 26.

A rescue operation was immediately launched but the family remained untraced, prompting authorities to seek the services of special divers from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) to trace them out.

The inclement weather disrupted the search and rescue operation over the past couple of days, the officials said, adding efforts are on to trace the other missing persons.

