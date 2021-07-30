U.S. Vice President Harris to visit Vietnam, Singapore -White House
Kamala Harris will become the first U.S. vice president to visit Vietnam next month during a trip that will also include Singapore and is aimed at strengthening ties with "two critical Indo-Pacific partners," the White House said on Friday.
"President Biden and Vice President Harris have made it a top priority to rebuild our global partnerships and keep our nation secure, and this upcoming visit continues that work – deepening our engagement in Southeast Asia," the White House said in a statement.
