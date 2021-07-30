Left Menu

2 undertrial prisoners escape from Dhanbad jail

PTI | Dhanbad | Updated: 30-07-2021 19:27 IST | Created: 30-07-2021 19:27 IST
2 undertrial prisoners escape from Dhanbad jail
  • Country:
  • India

Two undertrial prisoners escaped from the highly-guarded Dhanbad divisional jail in Jharkhand on Friday morning, officials said.

Both of them were undergoing trial in two different cases of the POCSO Act, they said.

The prisoners fled after cutting an iron grill, Jail Superintendent Ajay Kumar said.

''CCTV footage of the jail and outside the premises are being screened. District and police administrations have been informed about the incident and police teams are raiding their hideouts,'' Kumar said.

On being informed about the incident, ADM (law and order) Kumar Tara Chandra and SDM Dhanbad Surendra Kumar reached the jail and inspected the spot.

The prisoners were identified as Ankit Rawani and Devi Bhuiyan, the jail superintendent said.

Ankit Rawani, a resident of the Kenduadih police station area, had been in the jail since October 2019, while Devi Bhuiyan was lodged in August 2020.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Jio's Rs 75 entry-level plan may gain as Airtel discontinues Rs 49 prepaid offer

Jio's Rs 75 entry-level plan may gain as Airtel discontinues Rs 49 prepaid o...

 India
2
Space station mishap prompts NASA to postpone launch of Boeing Starliner

Space station mishap prompts NASA to postpone launch of Boeing Starliner

 Global
3
Asus Zenfone 8 Flip gets July 2021 Android security patch in latest update

Asus Zenfone 8 Flip gets July 2021 Android security patch in latest update

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Father builds exoskeleton to help wheelchair-bound son walk; Russia's new Nauka space module set to dock with ISS and more

Science News Roundup: Father builds exoskeleton to help wheelchair-bound son...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021