2 undertrial prisoners escape from Dhanbad jail

Two undertrial prisoners escaped from the highly-guarded Dhanbad divisional jail in Jharkhand on Friday morning, officials said.

Both of them were undergoing trial in two different cases of the POCSO Act, they said.

The prisoners fled after cutting an iron grill, Jail Superintendent Ajay Kumar said.

''CCTV footage of the jail and outside the premises are being screened. District and police administrations have been informed about the incident and police teams are raiding their hideouts,'' Kumar said.

On being informed about the incident, ADM (law and order) Kumar Tara Chandra and SDM Dhanbad Surendra Kumar reached the jail and inspected the spot.

The prisoners were identified as Ankit Rawani and Devi Bhuiyan, the jail superintendent said.

Ankit Rawani, a resident of the Kenduadih police station area, had been in the jail since October 2019, while Devi Bhuiyan was lodged in August 2020.

