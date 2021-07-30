Left Menu

UN headquarters attacked in western Afghanistan, at least one guard killed

Reuters | Kabul | Updated: 30-07-2021 19:38 IST | Created: 30-07-2021 19:38 IST
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

The United Nations said on Friday that its main compound in western Afghanistan was attacked by "anti-government elements", killing at least one Afghan police guard and other officers injured.

"The area around Herat where the compound is located witnessed fighting today between the Taliban and government forces," a statement by the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) said. It added the U.N. is urgently seeking to establish a full picture about the attack and is in contact with the relevant parties.

It was not immediately clear who attacked the compound.

