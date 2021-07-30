UN headquarters attacked in western Afghanistan, at least one guard killed

The United Nations said on Friday that its main compound in western Afghanistan was attacked by "anti-government elements", killing at least one Afghan police guard and other officers injured.

"The area around Herat where the compound is located witnessed fighting today between the Taliban and government forces," a statement by the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) said. It added the U.N. is urgently seeking to establish a full picture about the attack and is in contact with the relevant parties.

Advertisement

It was not immediately clear who attacked the compound.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)