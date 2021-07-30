Left Menu

Was kidnapped, taken for marriage by deceit: Woman tells court

A Dalit woman who was stopped by a right-wing outfit from willingly marrying a Muslim man told a fast track court here on Friday that she was kidnapped and deceived.Alleging love jihad, a term used by right-wing activists to refer to the alleged campaign of Muslims forcing Hindu girls to convert in the guise of love, members of the Karni Sena had forcibly taken them to a police station on Wednesday.In a video that surfaced online on Thursday, the 18-year-old girl was heard saying that she was marrying willingly.

A Dalit woman who was stopped by a right-wing outfit from ''willingly'' marrying a Muslim man told a fast track court here on Friday that she was kidnapped and deceived.

Alleging ''love jihad'', a term used by right-wing activists to refer to the alleged campaign of Muslims forcing Hindu girls to convert in the guise of love, members of the Karni Sena had forcibly taken them to a police station on Wednesday.

In a video that surfaced online on Thursday, the 18-year-old girl was heard saying that she was marrying ''willingly''. However, the woman told the court on Friday that said she was kidnapped on July 25 by Padri village resident Dilshad Ahmad, who took her for court marriage by deceit, investigating officer Dinesh Sharma said. He said the woman further told the court that she was not a minor, which will now be verified by police. SHO Gyaneshwar Mishra said it was not a case of ''love jihad'' and action against the accused will be taken on the statement of the woman.

Superintendent of Police Vipin Tada too had ruled out the ''love jihad'' angle earlier, as alleged by the Karni Sena.

Accused Dilshad is in police custody and is being interrogated. A case of kidnapping was registered against him on the complaint of the woman’s father on Wednesday night.

