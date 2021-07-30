Left Menu

NHRC chief makes surprise visit to children's home in Delhi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-07-2021 19:58 IST | Created: 30-07-2021 19:53 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
NHRC chief justice (retd) Arun Kumar Mishra on Friday made a surprise visit to a children's home in south Delhi to take stock of the situation there, officials said.

He interacted with members of the Child Welfare Committee, children and staff of the home to understand their condition, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) said in a statement.

''NHRC Chairperson, justice (retd) Arun Kumar Mishra made a surprise visit to the Children Home for Boys, Kasturba Niketan Complex, Lajpat Nagar–II, to take note of the ground living conditions at the home, overall infrastructure and its general upkeep,'' it said.

NHRC Member Rajiv Jain, its Secretary General, Bimbadhar Pradhan, and senior officers of the commission accompanied the chairperson.

Mishra interacted with the children and enquired about their well-being and inspected classrooms, toilets, quarantine centre, counselling centre, computer lab, and kitchen, officials said.

Instructions were given for improving the living conditions at the home, and welfare of children with requisite Covid-appropriate protocols. It was also directed that pending repair and maintenance work at the home need to be completed as early as possible, the statement said.

