DK deputy commissioner, city police chief visit Talapady

In the wake of rising number of COVID-19 cases in Kerala and its bordering districts of Karnataka, Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner K V Rajendra and city police commissioner N Shashi Kumar visited Talapady check-post on Friday to ensure strict vigilance on the border.

As a number of people commute between Kasaragod in Kerala and Dakshina Kannada every day for various purposes, including medical aid, education and business, a strict vigilance is needed considering the high Covid positivity rate in Kerala, Rajendra told reporters.

At present, people who have received at least one dose of Covid vaccine and those having RT-PCR negative certificates are allowed across the border.

Additional restrictions will be introduced after studying the situation and holding a meeting with experts, he said.

The DC said the number of daily tests in DK district will be increased considering the hike in the number of cases.

Assistant commissioner Madan Mohan and district health and family welfare officer Dr Kishore were present.

The Karnataka government earlier in the day had ordered district administrations to strictly monitor the situation in their respective jurisdictions and impose additional containment measures as deemed necessary.

