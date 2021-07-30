Left Menu

Maha: Woman booked for vandalizing post office, abusing staff

A woman was booked for allegedly vandalizing Dombivali post office in Thane district and abusing the staff there, police said on Friday.The woman, identified as Kalpana Patil, had gone to the post office on Thursday afternoon and got angry after she was asked to wait for a brief while, Senior Inspector SS Sandbhor of Dombivali police station said.She destroyed furniture and broke some glass tops.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 30-07-2021 20:41 IST | Created: 30-07-2021 20:41 IST
Maha: Woman booked for vandalizing post office, abusing staff
  • Country:
  • India

A woman was booked for allegedly vandalizing Dombivali post office in Thane district and abusing the staff there, police said on Friday.

The woman, identified as Kalpana Patil, had gone to the post office on Thursday afternoon and got angry after she was asked to wait for a brief while, Senior Inspector SS Sandbhor of Dombivali police station said.

''She destroyed furniture and broke some glass tops. She hurled ink and sanitizers etc on the staff and abused them. She was booked sections 353 and 506 of the IPC but has not been arrested as yet,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Jio's Rs 75 entry-level plan may gain as Airtel discontinues Rs 49 prepaid offer

Jio's Rs 75 entry-level plan may gain as Airtel discontinues Rs 49 prepaid o...

 India
2
Space station mishap prompts NASA to postpone launch of Boeing Starliner

Space station mishap prompts NASA to postpone launch of Boeing Starliner

 Global
3
Asus Zenfone 8 Flip gets July 2021 Android security patch in latest update

Asus Zenfone 8 Flip gets July 2021 Android security patch in latest update

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Father builds exoskeleton to help wheelchair-bound son walk; Russia's new Nauka space module set to dock with ISS and more

Science News Roundup: Father builds exoskeleton to help wheelchair-bound son...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021