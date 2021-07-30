Left Menu

CM Pinarayi Vijayan seeks US support to help Kerala become a scientific society

PTI | Thiruv | Updated: 30-07-2021 21:23 IST | Created: 30-07-2021 21:23 IST
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday requested the cooperation of the United States in all possible areas to help the state become a scientific society.

The CM conveyed this request in an online meeting with US Consul General Judith Ravin in Chennai, a release said.

Vijayan told Ravin that US assistance is required in researchand development activities tohelp Kerala become a scientific society.

He said that in January this year Kerala had launchedthe Eminent Scholarship Online Scheme as part of which students from here interact with experts from different parts of the world.

The CM requested the participation of US experts also in this scheme.

He also told the US Consul General that in order to strengthen the industrial sector in Kerala, research in science, technology and industry has to be fortified first and the United States can provide support in this also.

Ravin said that all possible support would be provided to Kerala for it to become a scientific society.

She also praised the COVID defense measures of the state and said all support would be provided to the government's efforts to tackle the pandemic.

She further said a curriculum on disaster management can be prepared by US experts in collaboration with experts in Kerala and the same can be completed by August.

Ravin also said she is ready to plan various activities related to child safety and for training women and transgenders.

