Ashwini Vaishnaw, other newly inducted Union ministers call on President Ram Nath Kovind
Union Minister for Railways, Communications, Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw along with other ministers called on President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Friday.
Union Minister for Railways, Communications, Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw along with other ministers called on President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Friday. Union Ministers of State Darshana Jardosh, Danve Raosaheb Dadarao, Rajeev Chandrasekhar and Devusinh Chauhan were also present during the meeting at Rashtrapati Bhavan.
"Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister of Railways, Communications, Electronics and IT, along with Ministers of State, Darshana Jardosh, Danve Raosaheb Dadarao, Rajeev Chandrasekhar and Devusinh Chauhan, called on President Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan," tweeted Rashtrapati Bhavan. The first time Minister, Vaishnaw, took charge as the new Railways Minister in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's cabinet on July 8. The 50-year-old has an MBA from Wharton School, Pennysylvania University, and MTech from IIT Kanpur.
As many as 43 leaders took oath in the first Union Cabinet reshuffle and expansion earlier this month after Prime Minister Narendra Modi returned to power for a second term in May 2019. (ANI)
