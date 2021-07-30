Left Menu

Jharkhand to reopen schools for classes 9 to 12

With a dip in Covid-19 cases in Jharkhand, the state government has decided to relax more lockdown-like restrictions for business establishments and educational institutions.

ANI | Ranchi (Jharkhand) | Updated: 30-07-2021 22:05 IST | Created: 30-07-2021 22:05 IST
Jharkhand to reopen schools for classes 9 to 12
With a dip in Covid-19 cases in Jharkhand, the state government has decided to relax more lockdown-like restrictions for business establishments and educational institutions. As per the new guidelines, offline classes for students from classes 9 to 12 can resume, however, schools will stay open till 12 noon and children will be allowed to attend only with the permission of parents.

In addition to this, colleges can also reopen for the final year classes of both undergraduate and postgraduate courses. For returning to classes, which will function till 12 noon, students are required to be vaccinated with at least one dose. Teaching and non-teaching staff is required to attend the educational institutions.

Other relaxations also include permission for cinema halls and multiplexes to resume service at 50 per cent capacity. Restaurants and bars can also function till 10 pm with the same schedule.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, 259 active cases were recorded in the state on Friday whereas 3,41,720 people have recovered from the disease. The death toll was reported at 5,126. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

