Vice Admiral S N Ghormade to take charge as Indian Navy Vice Chief on Saturday

Vice Admiral S N Ghormade will take charge as the vice chief of the Indian Navy from Vice Admiral G Ashok Kumar on Saturday, officials said.Kumar will retire on Saturday. He will be taking charge from Kumar on Saturday morning, officials mentioned.

Vice Admiral S N Ghormade will take charge as the vice chief of the Indian Navy from Vice Admiral G Ashok Kumar on Saturday, officials said.

Kumar will retire on Saturday. Ghormade was holding the charge of deputy chief of the Integrated Defence Staff (Operations and Training) since March 8, they said.

Before this, he was holding the appointment of Controller Personnel Services in the Integrated Headquarters of Ministry of Defence (Navy), the officials said on Friday.

Ghormade has also served as the chief of staff of the Eastern Naval Command as well as the director general of naval operations.

A graduate of the National Defence Academy, Ghormade was commissioned into the Indian Navy on January 1, 1984.

He has held various operational and staff appointments over the past 35 years, including the commands of guided-missile frigate INS Brahmaputra, submarine rescue vessel INS Nireekshak and minesweeper INS Alleppey.

Ghormade was also principal director of personnel, director naval plans, and joint director naval plans at the Naval Headquarters besides director (Military Affairs) at the Ministry of External Affairs. He will be taking charge from Kumar on Saturday morning, officials mentioned.

