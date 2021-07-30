Kerala HC directs Palakkad Tahsildar to hand over abandoned buffaloes to People for Animals

Coming to the aid of 19 buffaloes, which survived out of an initial number of 35 that were abandoned by their owner in May, the Kerala High Court on Friday directed the Palakkad Tahsildar to hand them over to an animal welfare organisation - People for Animals (PFA).

The direction was issued by Justice T R Ravi on the plea moved by PFA seeking custody of the buffaloes on the ground that they were being housed by the municipality in a dilapidated building and since their rescue, nearly half of them have died.

Advocate Bhanu Thilak, appearing for PFA, said that since the last date of hearing two more buffaloes have died.

Thilak also placed before the court an undertaking, on behalf of PFA, stating therein that all necessary precautions will be taken for safely transporting buffaloes to the Ahimsa Farm Animal Sanctuary (AFAS).

PFA had also said, ''We will be taking steps for providing necessary medical care for the buffaloes on its way and we hereby ensure that no harm will be caused to the buffaloes during the course of transportation.

''It is humbly submitted that all requirements for transportation of the buffaloes as per Transportation of Animals Rules 2001 will be complied with.'' The state government, meanwhile, had told the court that a criminal case has been lodged against the person who abandoned the buffaloes and he has said that he has nothing to do with the bovines.

After hearing PFA and the other authorities, the court said that since the accused has said that he does not own the buffaloes, ''there can be nofurther objection regarding the handing over of these animals to thepetitioners (PFA and AFAS) who are willing to take care of the animals, instead ofretaining them in an abandoned condition and left to be maintained bythe municipality''.

While directing the Tahsildar to hand over the bovines to the two animal welfare organisations, the judge directed PFA and AFAS to submit an undertakingbefore the Tahsildar in the manner in which it has been placed beforethis court.

''The petitionersshall comply with all the undertakings that have been given before thiscourt and which have been made part of this order, while transportingthe animals,'' the court said.

It also said the municipality ''will be free to take up theclaim regarding the expenses met by them for welfare of the animalsduring the time the animals were within custody, before thegovernment in its appropriate department''.

The municipality had claimed that it had spent Rs 1.75 lakh on taking care of the buffaloes.