PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 30-07-2021 22:22 IST | Created: 30-07-2021 22:22 IST
Guj: Official suspended, 36 transferred in two fake bills cases
The Gujarat government on Friday suspended a class-1 accounts officer of the Ahmedabad District Panchayat for his alleged role in a Rs 7 crore scam involving fake bills, a release said.

In another case, 36 officials, ranging from a deputy commissioner to a senior clerk, serving at the Bhavnagar GST office were shunted out so that an ongoing probe does not get affected, Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel said in the statement.

The transfers followed the state Goods and Services Tax office unearthing a tax evasion racket involving fake bills, he said.

In the other case, where Rs 7 crore were allegedly siphoned off by submitting fake bills for different works, a class-1 accounts officer of the Ahmedabad District Panchayat, Hardik Prajapati, was suspended, and further probe has been ordered, Patel said.

