Assam Police summons Rajya Sabha MP K Vanlalvena in connection with Assam-Mizoram border clash

Assam Police on Friday summoned Rajya Sabha MP K Vanlalvena and asked him to appear before them at the Police Station at 11 am on August 1 in connection with the Assam-Mizoram border clash.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-07-2021 22:26 IST | Created: 30-07-2021 22:26 IST
Yuvraj, CID SP, Assam. Image Credit: ANI
Assam Police on Friday summoned Rajya Sabha MP K Vanlalvena and asked him to appear before them at the Police Station at 11 am on August 1 in connection with the Assam-Mizoram border clash. "Officer in charge cum IO (Investigation Officer), Dholai Police Station, Cachar, Assam summons Rajya Sabha MP K Vanlalvena, asking him to appear before them at the Police Station at 11 am on 1st August. He has been summoned in connection with the Assam-Mizoram border clash," an official said.

Meanwhile, Speaking to ANI, Assam Crime Investigation Department (CID) SP, Yuvraj said, "We are still in the investigative process, we will let you know once we complete our procedure."Assam Police team, including officers of CID, is in Delhi to serve a notice to the MP. On July 26, the border dispute between the two states peaked and a fierce gun battle between the forces of the two states resulted in the death of five Assam police personnel and one civilian. One injured policeman succumbed to his injuries later taking the total toll of policemen to six.

At least 50 people were injured in the incident. A total of six companies of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) have been deployed at the site where the policemen died. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

