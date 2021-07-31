Shots fired outside Berlin store, several injured -media

Shots were fired in a violent clash at a store car park in northern Berlin on Friday, leaving four people injured, the Berliner Zeitung reported.

The injured included three men and a woman, local media reported, adding that police had questioned eyewitnesses and cordoned off the area. Of the injured, one person was stabbed with a knife, another suffered a gunshot wound, and a third suffered a head injury in a fight in the car park of a DIY store in Berlin's Wedding district, the Berliner Zeitung added.

