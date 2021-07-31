Left Menu

Shots fired outside Berlin store, several injured -media

Reuters | Updated: 31-07-2021 00:25 IST | Created: 31-07-2021 00:25 IST
Shots fired outside Berlin store, several injured -media

Shots were fired in a violent clash at a store car park in northern Berlin on Friday, leaving four people injured, the Berliner Zeitung reported.

The injured included three men and a woman, local media reported, adding that police had questioned eyewitnesses and cordoned off the area. Of the injured, one person was stabbed with a knife, another suffered a gunshot wound, and a third suffered a head injury in a fight in the car park of a DIY store in Berlin's Wedding district, the Berliner Zeitung added.

(Writing by Paul Carrel Editing by Chris Reese and Steve Orlofsky)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

