PTI | Mathura | Updated: 31-07-2021 00:33 IST | Created: 31-07-2021 00:33 IST
UP: ‘Sthai Samiti’ reviews security of temples at Sri Krishna Janmasthan in Mathura
The ‘Sthai Samiti’ tasked to review the security of temples at Sri Krishna Janmasthan here has found that the shrines were well guarded, officials said on Friday.

“The security at the shrines at Sri Krishna Janmasthan is perfect,” ADG Vinod Kumar Singh.

However, there is always scope for improvement, he added.

‘Sthai Samiti’ has been formed by the central government to monitor the security of temples in Kashi, Ayodhya and Mathura, the officials said.

The ADG was flanked by IG Navin Arora, District Magistrate Navneet Singh Chahal, SSP Gaurav Grover and other officers of the UP government during the visit.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

