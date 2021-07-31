BRIEF-Royal Caribbean To Require Negative Tests From All Passengers On U.S. Cruises, After 6 New Cases - CNBC
Reuters | Updated: 31-07-2021 01:12 IST | Created: 31-07-2021 01:12 IST
July 30 (Reuters) -
* ROYAL CARIBBEAN TO REQUIRE NEGATIVE TESTS FROM ALL PASSENGERS ON US CRUISES, AFTER 6 NEW CASES - CNBC Source text : [ID:https://cnb.cx/3rH76fg] Further company coverage:
