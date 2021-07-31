U.S. Justice Department sues Texas to block order aimed at curbing travel of undocumented migrants
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 31-07-2021 02:29 IST | Created: 31-07-2021 02:29 IST
The U.S. Justice Department on Friday sued Texas and its governor, Greg Abbott, to block an executive order aimed at curbing the travel into the state of undocumented immigrants who may pose a risk of transmitting COVID-19.
"No State may obstruct the Federal Government in the discharge of its constitutional responsibilities," the department said in its complaint filed with the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas in El Paso.
