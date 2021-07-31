U.S. seeks to block Texas order curbing migrants' entry

The U.S. Justice Department on Friday sued Texas and its governor, Greg Abbott, seeking to block an order aimed at deterring migrants who may pose a risk of transmitting COVID-19.

The order interferes with the administration of federal immigration law, the Justice Department said in its complaint filed with the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas in El Paso. On Wednesday, Abbott signed the order which states that "no person, other than a federal, state, or local law-enforcement official, shall provide ground transportation to a group of migrants" who have been detained by federal immigration officials for illegally crossing the border.

It also directs the state's Department of Public Safety to "stop any vehicle upon reasonable suspicion of a violation" and gives the department authority to "reroute such a vehicle back to its point of origin or a port of entry." Abbott's order states that the new policy is warranted because of President Joe Biden's "refusal to enforce laws passed by the United States Congress" and the measure is aimed at protecting Texans from exposure to COVID-19.

Abbott did not explain how the measure would prevent the spread of COVID-19 in Texas, which has seen cases among state residents surge by more than 200% in the last two weeks. About 44% of Texans are fully vaccinated.

